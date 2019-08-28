The Camptown Races have rounded the corner once more to test runners on its muddy, deep wooded up and down slopes on Sept. 7.
The races have been a piece of history beyond even its 53rd anniversary this year, according to Camptown Civic Club Secretary Mary Beth Voda.
The song entitled “Camptown Races,” written by Stephen Foster and published in 1850, is thought to have originated from the time Foster had spent at the Towanda and Athens Academies. It is generally thought that Foster was inspired by a popular local race, according to Voda.
The current Camptown Races event was initially started by the Camptown Men’s Club during a time when running wasn’t a popular activity outside of high schools and colleges.
Co-founder Jim Chadwick, who was one of the few who ran in his spare time, stated previously, “I was one of the crazies. Everyone thought I was nuts.”
The race has been held every year since, except in 1972 and 1973 due to the flooding.
What makes the 10 kilometer race so popular and long-standing is the challenge it presents to those who dare to face it.
“The unique terrain attracts runners who like a little bit of everything,” Voda stated. “They like being in the country, and they like a challenge. Even though the weather can be soggy and cold, running regulars are not deterred.”
The event has been bringing out around 80 participants over the past few years, according to Voda.
“They come for the unique terrain and for the fun of a small-town American party.”
Runners can sign up for the race on runsignup.com. The website states that anyone who has questions may contact the race director at murph_73@hotmail.com.
