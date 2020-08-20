The traditional running of the Camptown Races is cancelled this year due to COVID-19.
For more than 50 times, the 10K foot race has brought together avid runners and community volunteers in a hometown event immortalized in Stephen Foster’s 1850 song.
The Camptown Civic Club, sponsor of the race, thanked the many volunteers and community sponsors who have been loyal supporters.
Proceeds from the event have funded club projects that benefit Camptown and the surrounding communities. Although the 2020 race is cancelled, the club looks forward to 2021 and the 54th running of the Camptown Races.
