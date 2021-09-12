WYALUSING TOWNSHIP – The smell of barbecued chicken. The sound of a horse-race bugle call from a church steeple.
And legs spattered with mud.
Yes, it was Camptown Races day.
The little town in eastern Bradford County held its annual celebration of running and history Saturday morning, as the 54th Camptown Races took to the nearby roads and hills. Under warm sunshine, guests enjoyed not only the foot race but also a chicken barbecue, music, vendors and more.
Camptown Races gets its name from the famous Stephen Foster folk song by the same title, about an area horse race. The modern race is for humans.
Parked cars filled the town, and a large number of visitors milled around the ballfield and neighboring church area. The Civic Club sponsored the event, with Irene Melly serving as overall chairman, assisted by Jim Schools, running the race; Virginia Woodruff, overseeing the food; and Wendy Fissler in charge of vendors.
They were “just bringing it back to what it used to be,” Melly said. “As far as I can tell it’s doing good.”
The day began with solemn remembrance, as runners paused for a moment of silence and the tolling of 30 bells in honor of 9/11. Stevensville resident and Marine veteran Ernie Stewart spoke on the tragedy 20 years ago, and Matt Roehrig sang the national anthem.
The race itself, about 6 miles long, began on the town ballfield. With “Camptown Races” playing from the steeple at the Camptown Community Church across the road, runners trotted under the Second Wind arch to start the timers in their numbers. The 62 participants raced down Route 706 to Merryall, where they turned off onto side roads and finally onto a trail through the hills, which brought them back to the edge of town. They finished by dashing under the arch where they’d started.
Overall winner was Kevin Heeman, 21, of Laceyville, conquering the course in 37:53.
The race was “definitely a lot harder than it usually is. … It was really muddy!” he said. He tried to start out fast, knowing he’d lose time on the tricky trail. It the end, he finished almost four minutes ahead of the next runner, Micah Russell, who crossed the line in 41:45.
“I usually stick to the road and track,” noted Heeman, a former cross country and track athlete at Wyalusing High School. But he enjoyed the trail portion.
“It was definitely fun,” Heeman added of the race.
First female finisher was Deb Dzurinko, 44, in 51:30. Others winning special awards were: Jen Kiess, masters female; Russell, masters male; Dillon Stephens, Clydesdale; Stacey Hauser, Athens; and Samuel Cunningham, Middle of the Pack.
With no race held last year due to covid, the trail needed to be cleaned up. Forty to 50 trees had fallen down and no weed-trimming had been done. “So there was a lot of work to do,” Schools said. “It took quite a bit of time.”
“When we first went through it was awful!” his wife, Lori Schools, noted. In three places, they saw trees that had fallen, each taking about six with them. “Nobody touched it all last year.”
So volunteers got busy and made it back into a trail. Workers included Boy Scout Troop 4, from Camptown, with leaders Rick Neiley and Melly; Jimmy and Jay Chadwick; Dan Howard; Glenn Bell; John Harrington and Savannah Schools.
“And I really appreciate everybody that helped out,” Jim Schools said.
Jimmy Chadwick and Howard, grandsons of Jim Chadwick, one of the race founders, helped present awards.
The Camptown Civic Club fed the crowd, providing hot-off-the-grill chicken, pies and more, and the Scoopz truck served ice cream and Italian ice.
Cliff Skillings of Wyalusing, formerly of Camptown, made sure he got some chicken and pie to go. His father, the late Loren Skillings, was a co-founder of the event with Jim Chadwick.
“I have been waiting two years for this chicken!” he declared.
He was excited about the whole day, too. “I love this!” he declared of Camptown Races. “This is the way it was supposed to be.”
People need the celebration, he said, and he praised everyone doing similar local events. He liked the fun and camaraderie. “I love it here!”
Alex Cooper and her sons Gabriel, 2, and Lucas, 4, came up from Danville, Pa., to the race. She ran the 10K and the boys did kids’ run. A Camptown native, she came for the nostalgia of it all. “And it’s a gorgeous day!” she said.
Kelly Allen of Herrickville, running her third Camptown Races, crossed the finish line with her legs streaked with mud. “It was really wet!” she said. Still, it was a “fun course,” she said.
Besides the race and food, the event included kids’ games and face painting, music by Roehrig and the Wyalusing Swing Choir, Camptown Races T-shirt sales, milk provided by Bradford County Dairy Princess Charity Wampole of East Smithfield and wooden cutouts for pictures. About 14 vendors set up tables by the church, offering products like wooden toys, antiques, cookies and popcorn, woodcrafts, knitted items, painted items, albums, flower crafts and more.
Lori Schools also ran a table selling raffle tickets for a Camptown Races cornhole set, made by the couple’s son Adam Gochnauer of Muncy, and a gift basket from Foster Hall Antiques and General Store of Towanda.
