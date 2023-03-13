Can the public know if outside groups are paying Penn State salaries?

Penn State described an employee being paid by an outside group as “not uncommon.” Are other employees being paid like this?

 Philadelphia Inquirer/STEVEN M. FALK
The Penn State Transparency Tracker is an ongoing effort by Spotlight PA to document and share the ways in which the university is, and is not, being transparent with the community. Due to its special “state-related” designation, Penn State is not subject to open records laws beyond the public disclosure of basic financial information.

STATE COLLEGE — A February investigation by ProPublica revealed that Penn State’s student health insurance provider, UnitedHealthcare, pays the salary of the university employee who coordinates coverage.