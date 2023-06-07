Throughout the day Tuesday and continuing today, Valley residents are getting a taste of what Deep Purple was singing about on its hit class “Smoke on the Water.”
Smoke from wildfires in central Quebec descended onto the Valley and surrounding regions, leading to reduced visibility and a distinct smoky odor that left residents wondering if the wildfires were knocking on the Valley’s door.
But according to Nate Wiles at Wiles Valley Weather, a low pressure system that has been hovering in New England is the main culprit behind why smoke from hundreds of miles away has blown into the Valley.
“This low pressure system is creating a pretty strong wind from the north, which is blowing the smoke into the area,” he said.
Coincidentally, Wiles cautioned Valley residents against performing any burning as well, as the conditions are ripe for local brush fires becoming a significant problem.
“We’re about at a moderate drought level,” he said. “So if you take those winds, the relatively low humidity and all the dry fuel that’s available, it’s all set up to be a concern for fires.”
The Bradford County Public Safety Center concurred, noting that a Red Flag Warning is in effect and asking all county residents to refrain from outdoor fires.
Both the county and Wiles recommended that residents limit prolonged outdoor activities, as the haze and smoke will continue if not become worse today.
“We encourage citizens to limit outdoor engagement and activities, especially those with medical conditions, the young, and elderly,” said Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck. “To limit smoke exposure, consider staying indoors, closing windows and doors, and limit outdoor air ventilation system use. Those experiencing respiratory distress should contact emergency services.”
“If you’re keen on running outside, maybe skip this day,” Wiles added. “Air quality gauges can be pretty unreliable, but I think there’s a real chance we cross from ‘unhealthy’ to ‘very unhealthy’ (today). It shouldn’t really have a long-term impact on your health, but prolonged exposure certainly isn’t good for you. You really don’t want to be outside for this.”
Wiles noted that residents can add an extra layer of protection for their respiratory systems using N95 masks as well. Individuals can also keep tabs and learn more about air quality at www.airnow.gov.
Rosenheck also asked residents to confirm the presence of brush fires before calling local fire departments.
“Please monitor conditions and do not call 911 for haze only conditions,” he said. “We are unsure when to anticipate the end of the haze conditions, but we will continue to monitor the situation. If observing smoke or haze, please confirm the existence of a fire prior to contacting 911. There is no efforts that can be done by local services to minimize the haze.”
But Wiles was optimistic of improved conditions after today, with chances of rain showers Thursday and Friday along with the departure of the aforementioned low press system.
“It won’t be enough rain to make a significant impact on the dry conditions, but any rain should help knock down some of those air quality concerns,” he said. “Hopefully by the weekend it’ll really start to turn around.”
