WYALUSING – The Wyalusing School Board removed a provision in its Health and Safety Plan Monday that required its sports teams to wait five days before competing with a school that had been shut down due to COVID-19.
This move came after concerns were presented by citizens regarding the cancellation of extra-curriculars – namely athletics – when the district has to go virtual due to rising coronavirus cases, as it has to start this week.
Parent, coach, and former school board member Nick Vanderpool was one of the citizens who spoke up. He said last year’s students had to miss out due to the budding pandemic and didn’t want another group to go without these key high school experiences, especially given the more knowledge there is about COVID-19 compared to last year and the outdoor, more socially distanced nature of spring sports. Vanderpool also pointed to reports suggesting COVID-19 is negatively impacted by the sun, and CDC data that showed children experience minimal symptoms from the coronavirus.
“We have to ask ourselves: Is it worth taking some of the best memories and years from our kids’ lives away for something with that low of a risk?” Vanderpool said. “Even in the U.S., adults 85 and over, COVID-19 only makes up 13.3% of the deaths since February 2020. Again, these are the CDC’s numbers, not mine.”
Catherine Brown, the high school’s student representative to the school board, said on behalf of a group of senior student athletes that this is a season they’ve been dreaming about for the past six years.
“Although this hasn’t been the picture perfect senior year, we haven’t given up on it,” she said. “We’ve adapted to every change thrown our way, from learning a new online program to pivoting to remote learning on demand, to making many changes to our daily habits. And we have continued to persevere. With so much taken from us, we have needed our sports now more than ever.”
Having known about these concerns before Monday’s meeting, Superintendent Jason Bottiglieri sought out guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the Department of Health earlier that day. In their response, he learned that updated guidelines posted last week accidentally omitted a requirement that schools cancel in-person activities when a building has to be shut down.
Reading part of the correspondence from the Department of Health, Bottiglieri stated, “Please note that all athletics and extra-curricular activities must be suspended during a closure When we updated guidance for school closures last week this detail was not added to the Department of Health website. We were made aware of this confusion and are working on adding the following statement on the website: When a building closure is required, the school must suspend all in-person activities including athletics and extra-curricular activities associated with that school, regardless of location.”
The superintendent added that he discussed this new information with his colleagues across Bradford County and distributed the response to other superintendents across BLaST Intermediate Unit 17 region.
“It appears relatively clearly that what was once an opportunity for the board to have local control no longer exists,” Bottiglieri added. “Wyalusing has been following this guidance out of our own cognition for the first two seasons and continued with this board for the spring season. It appears the Department of Health has become involved and has issued it as a must and no longer leaves it in local control.”
However, as the school board began the process to approve updates to its Health and Safety Plan, some members noted that they do have local control over the five-day waiting period when it comes to competing against schools that resumed in-person instruction, and moved to remove the criteria as they highlighted the outdoor and socially-distanced nature of the spring sports, and the increasing prevalence of the vaccine.
According to school board member Gene Anne Woodruff, although the school board doesn’t want to fall out of compliance with the state and risk repercussions, they are sensitive to the challenges students are facing during the pandemic.
“I want to have a successful sports season for all of our athletes,” Bottiglieri added, “but we also want to have all of the other extra-curriculars. We want to be able to have a commencement.”
He reminded parents to not send students to school if they are symptomatic, especially given that all of the districts recent cases have been students.
To the citizens who expressed concerns Monday and others listening on, school board member Barb Prevost encouraged them to share their thoughts with those in Harrisburg, including Gov. Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
“This is stuff they need to hear,” she said. “They need to hear how our kids are hurting, not just with curriculum and being left behind. … I wish we could just get it to the right ears.”
