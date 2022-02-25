A Republican U.S. Senate candidate for Pennsylvania who recently visited Bradford County is offering a closer connection to residents with her campaign.
Kathy Barnette is a veteran, former adjunct professor of corporate finance at Judson University and a conservative political commentator who lives in the Huntingdon Valley area.
As part of her campaign, she has traveled over a 1,000 miles a week for the past two months. She even visited the Jones Diner in North Towanda Township on Feb. 14.
“I believe it is time for good people to get off the sidelines and get engaged,” she said. “There is this Edmund Burke quote that says the only thing that is necessary for evil to prevail is for good people to do nothing.”
She stated that people have been busy living their lives, while leadership at the national level has been weak.
“We have created a vacuum that has been filled by some of the most ridiculous and despotic ideology mentionable,” she said. “Our country as we look at it today especially these last two years, is in a nosedive and it it’s time for good people to engage.”
She grew up on a pig farm in southern Alabama and under what she called the bottom rung of the economic ladder.
“I grew up in a home with no insulation, no running water, an outhouse in the back and a well on the side and yet my family never called me a victim,” she said.
Barnette served 10 years in the Armed Forces Reserves and later worked with two major financial firms in corporate America, according to her campaign website.
“This country allowed me to claw my way from underneath that rock and create a life for myself,” she said. “That America that allowed me to do that is fast coming to a close and that is unnerving.”
Barnette is the mother of two children that she has homeschooled herself. She stated that she wants them to have a better America than the one that she inherited.
“I want them to be able to live very full and rich lives and that is not going to happen under the leadership we currently have,” she said.
Barnett stated her opposition to issues like critical race theory and mandates on masks and vaccines.
“Most people aren’t willing to talk about options like therapeutics and natural immunity,” she said.
Barnette believes that people are starting to demand more from their leaders.
“Most people who are balanced and reasonable recognize that something is fundamentally wrong with how our nation is being governed right now,” she said.
On the topic of the current Russian invasion of Ukraine, she stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been emboldened by President Biden’s weak leadership.
“Just two short years ago, Russia would have never considered entering into Ukraine,” she said. “Biden is 100% responsible for it. This would have never happened under the previous administration.”
She also stated that she would prioritize border security on the U.S.-Mexico border to help minimize the number of illegal crossings.
Barnette said that a big qualifier for her is that she has lived in the commonwealth for years unlike three opposing Republican candidates that she has called carpetbaggers. Those candidates are celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, hedge fund manager Dave McCormick and Carla Sands, a businesswoman and former U.S. ambassador to Denmark.
McCormick grew up in the commonwealth, but recently lived in Connecticut. Sands grew up outside of Harrisburg, but lived most of her life out of state before moving back to Pennsylvania in 2020. Oz was born in Ohio, grew up in Delaware and lived in Pennsylvania during his time as a student at the University of Pennsylvania and moved back in 2020.
She stated that their wealth has helped their candidacies, but they would turn away from their own voters if elected.
“If they win we will never see these people again. They will not represent our interests. We have serious issues and they are not serious candidates,” she said. “They just happen to be very rich people and that should not be all that matters in selecting our leaders.”
She has taken issue with their absences at debates, which she called disrespectful and a slap in the face to voters who want to hear from them.
“I am very hopeful that on May 17 that people will do their homework,” she said. “We should not send people to D.C. just because they are the richest person in the room. That has not worked out very well for us.”
Barnette said that she will make herself available to the people, which is something that everyone should want.
“We should want people who will fight for us and listen to us and that is what I am offering,” she said.
