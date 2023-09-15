Candidate for State Supreme Court visits county

Judge Carolyn Carluccio was given a tour of some Bradford County institutions like the Towanda Public Library by Dick Harris, Chairman of the Bradford County Republican Party.

 Review Photo/Matt Jennings

TOWANDA — On Nov. 7 voters will be faced with a number of local office elections on the ballot, from their local school board to the county commissioners. There are a number of statewide offices on the ballot as well, in particular several state courts.

On Thursday, Judge Carolyn Carluccio, a candidate for the state Supreme Court who will be on those ballots in November, visited Bradford County.

