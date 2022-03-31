As of Monday, the candidate nominations for state and federal government officials has been finalized for the 2022 primary election. The primary election will be held Tuesday, May 17. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
According to the Bradford County Board of Elections, residents may register to vote, change their address, or change their party affiliation before May 2 and they will still be eligible to participate in the primaries.
Pennsylvania House of Representatives
Seeking reelection unopposed for the District 110 is Republican candidate Tina Pickett.
Pickett first assumed her office in 2000. She has sat on the Consumer Affairs Committee and the Rules Committee, among others, since 2009.
In District 68, Republican incumbent Clinton Owlett is also seeking reelection unopposed.
Owlett has been a member of the state house since 2018. He has sat on the House Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee, House Appropriations Committee, and the Health Committee, among others.
U.S. House
Candidates seeking the offices of Pennsylvania’s 9th Congressional District are Republican incumbent Daniel Meuser and Democratic challenger Amanda Waldman.
Meuser has served as a member of the U.S. House since 2019, before which he was head of the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue from 2011 to 2015.
Waldman has not held an elected office, but has previously worked in the human service and health care industries.
U.S. Senate
The senate seat being left by Pat Toomey is contested by Democratic candidates Malcolm Kenyatta, Conor Lamb, Dr. Kevin Baumlin, John Fetterman, and Alexandrea Khalil, and Republican candidates Kathy Barnette, Jeffrey Bartos, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Carla Sands, David McCormick, George Bochetto, and Sean Gale.
Kenyatta has been a member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives since 2018, representing District 181.
Lamb has represented Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District in the U.S. House since 2018.
Dr. Baumlin has worked as a professor and served as chairman of Pennsylvania Hospital’s Emergency Medicine Department. Prior to that, he filled the same role at Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Fetterman has held the office of Lieutenant Governor since 2019. Prior to that he served as mayor of Braddock from 2005 to 2019, and unsuccessfully ran for U.S. Senate in 2016.
Khalil has not held an elected office before, and is self-employed as a quality assurance and validation specialist.
Barnette is a conference speaker and political commentator, who has previously worked for financial firms and as an adjunct professor of corporate finance. She served in the U.S. Army and previously sat on the board of a pregnancy crisis center.
Bartos previously ran for the office of lieutenant governor in 2018, losing in the general election. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he founded the Pennsylvania 30 Day Fund to help prevent small businesses from shutting down.
Dr. Oz works as an attending physician at NY Presbyterian-Columbia Medical Center, and hosts “The Dr. Oz Show” on television.
Sands served on the Economic Advisory Council under the Trump administration, and was appointed as U.S. Ambassador to Denmark, Greenland, and the Faroe Islands.
McCormick served as under secretary of the treasury for international affairs from 2007 to 2009, and more recently has held the title of CEO of the investment management firm Bridgewater Associates.
Bochetto is an attorney by profession. He has previously held the office of boxing commissioner in Pennsylvania, and was also a member of the Pennsylvania state committee.
Gale has a background as an attorney specializing in the business and health care industries.
Lieutenant Governor
The post of Lieutenant Governor, currently held by the outgoing John Fetterman, is being sought by Democratic candidates Brian Sims, Austin Davis, and Raymond Sosa, and Republican candidates Clarice Schillinger, Theodore Daniels, Richard Saccone, Carrie DelRosso, Russell Diamond, John Brown, Christopher Frye Jr., Jeffrey Coleman, and James Jones.
Sims has served as a member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives since 2012, representing District 182. He has continually served on the committees for Game and Fisheries, Human Services, and State Government since 2015.
Davis is also a member of the state House of Representatives, representing District 35 since 2018. He has served on the committees for House Appropriations, Consumer Affairs, and Insurance Committee for his entire tenure.
Sosa ran for lieutenant governor in 2018, but was defeated in the primary election of that year. He was appointed to lead emergency management and response by three different governors, and he spent 10 years as chairman of the human rights advocacy committee for the governor’s office.
Schillinger has most recently served ad executive director of Back to School PA. Before that, she spent three years as an executive assistant for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
Daniels is a former police officer and Army veteran, and after his service he founded a consulting firm specializing in the security and transport in the legal cannabis industry.
Saccone represented District 39 in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives from 2011 to 2018. He ran as a candidate for Pennsylvania’s 14th Congressional District in 2018, but was defeated in the primaries.
DelRosso has been a member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives since 2020, representing District 33. She has served as secretary of the Urban Affairs Committee during that time.
Diamond has represented District 102 in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives since 2014. He has served on the committees for Agriculture and Rural Affairs, and Gaming Oversight for all of his tenure.
Brown has held the position of Northampton County Executive since 2014, and previously held the mayoral office in Bangor.
Frye has been the mayor of New Castle since 2019. He currently sits on the Lawrence County YMCA Board of Directors, the Foundation Boxing Board of Directors, the Pennsylvania Municipal League, the Westminster College Board of Trustees, the Almira Foundation Board of Directors, and is co-chair of the Pennsylvania Municipal League Legislative Committee.
Coleman served as a member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives from 2001 to 2004. He has most recently held the title of principal and founder of his own political strategy company, Churchill Creative.
Jones most recently ran for office in the U.S. House in 2016 for the 2nd Congressional District of Pennsylvania, but was defeated in the general election. His background includes the founding of his own petroleum and crude oil consulting company, Silverback Commodities.
Governor
With Gov. Tom Wolf having reached his term limit of two consecutive terms, Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial race includes Democratic candidate Joshua Shapiro and Republican candidates Douglas Mastriano, Louis Barletta, David White, Jason Richey, Joseph Gale, William McSwain, Jacob Corman III, Melissa Hart, Charles Gerow, and Dr. Nche Zama.
Shapiro has served as Pennsylvania’s attorney general since 2017, having previously served as Montgomery County Commissioner from 2011 to 2017 and in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives from 2005 to 2011.
Mastriano has held a seat on the state senate since 2019, serving on the Senate Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee, Senate Game and Fisheries Committee, Intergovernmental Operations Committee, and Senate State Government Committee for his entire tenure.
Barletta has most recently held the office in the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s District 11 from 2011 to 2018. Before that role he served at a local level as a city council member and then mayor of Hazleton.
White boasts the resumé of a blue collar worker become businessman, having worked as a pipefitter and steamfitter. He started his own company, DWD Mechanical Contractor Inc., in 2005.
Richey is an attorney by profession, having joined K&L Gates LLP in 1996 after graduating from law school. He worked his way to becoming a partner in the firm, and has had experience representing companies in the manufacturing and energy industries.
Gale has held the office of Montgomery County Commissioner since 2015.
McSwain has served in the U.S. Marines, and as a U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.
Jacob Corman has been a member of the Pennsylvania State Senate since 1998, and was appointed senate president pro tempore in 2020. He chaired the appropriations committee from 2009 to 2014, and the rules and executive nominations committee since 2015.
Hart has most recently worked as an attorney for the past four and a half years, but she held office in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2001 to 2007. Before that, she served on the Pennsylvania State Senate from 1991 to 2001.
Gerow has worked as a political strategist and lawyer, and has held the title of CEO of Quantum Communications since 2015.
Zama works as a cardiothoracic surgeon by profession, having trained at the Cleveland Clinic and Harvard University. He has also held the position of Clinical Associate Professor at Commonwealth Medical College in Scranton, as well as the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.
