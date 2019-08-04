TOWANDA — Muskets, tents, bayonets, cannons and campfires found a home in Towanda this weekend as French Azilum’s annual Civil War Weekend rolled into town.
Saturday of Civil War Weekend hosted a wide variety of activities straight from the American Civil War era including a Stick the Pig bayonet contest, a Kids School of the Soldier, cannon demonstrations, a ladies’ tea and military demonstrations as well as tours of French Azilum’s many historical buildings.
Organizer Kurt Laffey explained that the event goes far beyond simple entertainment and brings to life the history of Bradford County, which had over 5,000 soldiers serve in the war.
“If your family has lived in the county very long, you’re probably descended from a civil war soldier,” Laffey stated nothing that his great grandfather saw civil war battle as did the ancestors of many other reenactors of the 141st Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry.
750 men out of 1000 who fought in the 141st Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry hailed from Bradford County in fact, Laffey informed.
“You’re in danger of repeating the past unless you know the history,” Laffey said, paraphrasing a quote from philosopher George Santayana.
Civil War Weekend offers hands on learning of such history, and the opportunity to interact with Civil War buffs with many hours of research under their belts as well as to ask questions and view in depth, step by step demonstrations; an experience you don’t receive at a museum or in school, Laffey commented.
“These gentlemen from the north fought for freedom and they fought to preserve the union. They fought to free people,” he said. “Our ancestors, our flesh and blood went to the war to free people, how much more honorable a cause could there possibly be than to dedicate your life to doing that — and many of them lost their life in the process.”
Laffey stated that the “living history lesson” that is Civil War Weekend offers a very detailed example of war time as reenactors wear uniforms exactly like Union soldiers, even down to the number of stitches per inch and camp is set up in the same style it would have been in the 1860’s.
Civil War Weekend will continue today from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. with more demonstrations, another ladies’ tea, a KIDS school of the soldier and church in the morning.
More information can be found regarding the 141st Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry reenactors at www.141pvi.us.
