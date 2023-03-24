Canton area prepares for primary election

LeRoy Township will have one Supervisor position and three Auditor positions on the ballot May 16.

 Review File Photo

CANTON — Voters in the Canton area will be voting for borough and township executives May 16, along with two seats on Canton Area School District School Board.

In LeRoy Township, two candidates are vying for a 6-year term as Township Supervisor. Three Auditor positions, for terms of two, four, and six years, are also up for grabs.

