Canton area prepares for primary election

CANTON — Voters in the Canton area will be voting for borough and township executives May 16, along with two seats on Canton Area School District School Board.
In LeRoy Township, two candidates are vying for a 6-year term as Township Supervisor. Three Auditor positions, for terms of two, four, and six years, are also up for grabs.
The Canton Township also has Auditor positions on the ballot, for two and six year terms. There is also one six-year term Supervisor position on the ballot.
Canton Borough has two Borough Council seats on the ballot, one serving a two-year term and one serving a four-year term.
Two seats in the Canton School Board are up for election this year: one serving Region 1 which represents Canton and LeRoy Townships, and one representing Region 2, comprised of Canton Borough. These positions are four year terms.
Those on the ballot in Canton-area races are as follows.
Leroy Township Supervisor — Six-year term:
LeRoy Township Auditor — Two-year term:
LeRoy Township Auditor — Four-year term:
LeRoy Township Auditor — Six-year term:
Canton Borough Council — Four-year term:
Canton Borough Council — Two-year term:
Canton Area School District — Region 1:
Canton Area School District — Region 2:
The primary election for these positions is May 16, with the final day to register for the primary being May 1. Those with questions can reach the Bradford County Department of Elections on their website or via phone at (570) 265-1717.
Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com
