CANTON — Canton Area School District now has more options for COVID-19 friendly seating, thanks to a grant awarded to them by Lycoming County Commissioners.
Lycoming County Commissioners have awarded Canton Area School District a $16,200 grant to be used towards “mitigating COVID-19.”
Canton Area School District Superintendent Eric Briggs explained that money from the grant has been used to purchase outdoor seating to aid the district in facilitating social distancing.
“The monies for this grant were spent to update the outdoor seating for some of our classes who can meet outside during COVID-19 times to assist us in our social distancing,” Briggs stated. “Students also can take advantage of these tables during our lunch period when weather permits.”
Lycoming County Commissioners did not respond to a request for information regarding the grant.
NorthcentralPA.com has reported that Lycoming County Commissioners were awarded over $3 million in COVID-19 relief funding and granted 11 school districts portions of the grant.
According to NorthcentralPA.com, school districts that serve Lycoming County students, which includes Canton, were eligible to be awarded $200 per student from the grant monies to aid districts in financing COVID-19 related expenses.
NorthcentralPA.com stated that the grants awarded by Lycoming County Commissioners are sourced from the $10.2 million COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant received by Lycoming County through the CARES Act.
While none of the funding provided through the grants will need to be repaid, the money has to be used for eligible purposes between March 1 and Dec. 30 “to cover costs associated with providing distance learning or in-person learning that meets CDC guidelines,” according to NorthcentralPA.com.
