Canton BOE meeting displays contention

Multiple attendees of a Canton school board meeting refused to wear masks and stated their opposition to the district’s mask mandate on Thursday.
The Canton Area School District’s Board of Education meeting displayed contention from beginning to end inside the Canton Junior/Senior High School Auditorium.
Board member Gary Black stated that four or five people were not wearing masks and asked them to either put one on or leave.
When attendees refused, Black asked for a motion to adjourn the meeting and have it be rescheduled to a virtual meeting, but the board voted 4-4, knocking down the motion and Black exited the meeting soon after.
Superintendent Eric Briggs said that he anticipates an announcement from the Department of Health or from Governor Wolf’s office around Nov. 1
The Department of Health and Department of Education are analyzing data to look at the next steps concerning the statewide mask mandate in public schools, said Briggs.
“In my opinion, this is a positive step in the right direction because it breaks data down by district rather than by county,” said Briggs.
Effective today each district in the state will be required to complete a short survey and submit it to the Department of Education by 5 p.m. each Friday, said Briggs.
“As of the school day [on Wednesday] the school district has had 30 COVID-19 cases, 10 at the high school and 20 at the elementary school and we have had 133 close contacts with 36 at the high school and 97 at the elementary school,” said Briggs.
He said that not all of those incidents are caused within the school, but instead from family members outside the school who interact with students.
Multiple guests speakers who were not wearing masks spoke about their frustration with the mandate and said that mandates are not laws and they wished for the school board to defy them.
One resident stated that he didn’t need to wear a mask because it was a public meeting, it was his right as a citizen and taxpayer of the district that he’s lived in for 50 years.
He expressed his opposition to the mask mandate and told the board that they should remove the masks.
Board Member Arica Jennings said that everyone needs to be united for the community and she has faith in the school’s administration, teachers and fellow board members.
She also said that the school board is doing the best they can under the current circumstances given to them.
At the end of the meeting, School Board Vice President Bill Holland stated that his main concern is having the students attend in-person classes and having them engaged in sports and extracurricular activities that many of them were denied last year.
