In the first meeting since its reorganization, the Canton Borough Council adopted a new code of conduct for meetings.
On the agenda was a resolution to adopt a code of conduct mirroring an example presented by the Pennsylvania Association of Boroughs. The example is based on the newest edition of Robert’s Rules of Order.
New council member Brian Koval had issue with certain clauses in the proposed resolution regarding limiting of debate and removal of disruptive persons.
Koval read a section,“’At the discretion of council disruptive individuals shall be removed from meetings.’ That’s pretty vague ‘disruptive individuals’ is that members of the public? Or me? What does that mean?”
Various board members and solicitor David Brann assured Koval a majority of board members would have to deem a person disruptive in order to attempt to remove them.
“Thank you I was just asking for clarification.” Koval said, “I do agree Robert’s Rules will help us move through meetings”
Brann also clarified that the council could revisit the resolution at any point to make it more restrictive or lenient as needed. The resolution was passed 5-1 with Koval voting No. Councilmember Chris Schrader was absent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.