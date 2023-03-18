Canton Borough awarded grant for fire hall generator

When a fire company serves seven surrounding municipalities, plus rendering mutual aid to other companies when able, keeping the lights on at the fire station is a priority.
The good news for Innes Hose Company — the volunteer fire company which services five townships along with Alba Borough and Canton Borough — is that a grant process started in March 2022 has come full circle; Canton Borough has been awarded $61,300 for the purchase of a backup generator. Innes Hose Company currently uses a borough building as its fire station, and it’s that building that the generator will be installed at.
When asked about the grant award, Canton Borough Administrator Amy Seeley said she was pleased with the result.
“It should cover the whole cost of purchase and installation based on contractor estimates. It’s been a long time coming,” Seeley said.
The generator will allow Innes Hose Company to better serve the community in adverse weather conditions.
Innes Hose Company recently purchased property in Canton Township which Fire Chief Scott May noted in a Canton Borough Council meeting, “is the very early stages” of building its own fire station.
Seeley confirmed that the generator will stay with the building if Innes Hose leaves the building.
The grant was awarded by the Commonwealth Financing Authority through the Local Share Account program.
