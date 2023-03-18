Canton Borough awarded grant for fire hall generator

Canton Borough was awarded $61,300 from the state to purchase and install a backup generator for their building at 101 Park Place currently inhabited by Innes Hose Company.

 Review File Photo

When a fire company serves seven surrounding municipalities, plus rendering mutual aid to other companies when able, keeping the lights on at the fire station is a priority.

The good news for Innes Hose Company — the volunteer fire company which services five townships along with Alba Borough and Canton Borough — is that a grant process started in March 2022 has come full circle; Canton Borough has been awarded $61,300 for the purchase of a backup generator. Innes Hose Company currently uses a borough building as its fire station, and it’s that building that the generator will be installed at.

