Canton Borough awarded Tree City USA designation

Spring was in the air and on the agenda at the Canton Borough Council meeting Monday.
Lauren Preston of the Canton Borough Shade Tree Commission addressed the borough council and informed them they had received their Tree City USA designation for the year. The borough was awarded a Tree City USA flag to hang at the park on Second Street.
Preston reported that the Shade Tree Commission has scheduled its spring cleanup at the Morse Arboretum with local Boy Scout and Cub Scout troops for April 24. The annual Arbor Day celebration with the Canton Elementary 4th grade students will be April 29.
Tree City USA is a program run by the Arbor Day Foundation that encourages urban environments to plant and maintain trees to help filter air pollution, fight soil erosion, and provide other benefits.
In other business, Dave Wilson, head of the Canton street department, notified the council that the new trailer the council had approved the purchase of last meeting needed to be returned. Wilson and Street Committee Chairman George Jennings informed the council that the trailer’s weight in combination with the borough’s work trucks would push their combined weight over 10,000 pounds. Operating a vehicle and trailer combination over 10,000 pounds in weight would require a commercial driver’s license, a burden on road crew members.
The trailer was previously purchased for $7,895 and will return about $7,000, according to Jennings. Councilman Brian Koval took issue with the return not going through the Street Committee, which he is a part of. Jennings and Secretary Amy Seeley informed him the realization that the trailer wouldn’t work came too late to organize a Street Committee meeting, as they needed the council to approve the return of the trailer quickly to recoup costs. The council voted 4-1 with Koval dissenting to return the trailer.
