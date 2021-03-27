Canton Borough budget balanced, with no tax raise for 2021

CANTON — Canton Borough’s 2021 general fund budget reflected a balanced budget and no tax increases for this year.
Canton Borough Council voted to keep the borough’s tax millage rate at 18.39, where it has been for the past several years.
Canton Borough’s 2021 general fund budget showed $759,842 in both total revenue and total expenses.
The largest revenue contributing sectors to the borough are shown to be property taxes, which are budgeted to bring in $308,583, Act 511 taxes, which include real estate transfer, earned income, occupation and location services tax, at $180,000.
The borough’s recreational infrastructure, including the Canton War Memorial Pool and Recreation Park is expected to draw in $15,800 for the borough through pool concessions, rentals and usage and pavilion rentals.
The operation of the Canton Borough Police Department is the largest expense reported in the borough’s 2021 general fund budget with an expense of $287,984.
Factors with the largest costs within the police department are budgeted as the police chief salary at $59,546, part time police pay at $50,000 and full time officer wages at $37,440.
Canton Borough’s public works department and general government executive operations are listed as the second and third most costly sectors of the borough’s 2021 general fund budget.
The budget shows a total expense of $153,708 for the public works department, which includes $37,440 for the street superintendent’s wage, $28,788 in full time employee wages and $27,000 set aside in capital reserve for street machinery.
Costs related to the general government executive category total $65,595 and include $45,116 for the administrator’s wages, $7,910 in administrator’s health insurance and $6,881 for administrator’s pension.
Canton Borough’s Fire Tax budget shows a total income of $52,656, mostly stemming from current real estate taxes which bring in $39,970 and $52,245 in expenses with the highest cost being that of professional services at $33,760.
Canton Borough’s Street Light Tax budget reflects $21,248 in revenue with $13,033 brought in from real estate taxes and $23,500 in expenses, which stem entirely from electricity costs.
The 2021 Canton Borough budget was approved by the Canton Borough Council on December 21, 2020. This report was delayed due to Canton Borough refusing to provide the borough’s budget to The Daily Review for inspection until after The Review filed a Freedom of Information request according to the Pennsylvania Right-to-Know Law on January 18.
After the Freedom of Information request was filed, Canton Borough Right-to-Know Officer Amy Seeley issued a 30-day extension notice to The Review, stating that the borough would need up to 30 days before providing The Review with the Canton Borough’s budget “due to bona fide staffing limitations.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.