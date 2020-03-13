Canton borough closes curtain on administrator ordinance issue

CANTON — A motion previously made to remove Canton Borough’s policy of requiring a borough administrator to be notified 90 days prior to removal from the position was taken off the table as of a meeting on Monday.
Canton Borough Council voted to remove the 90-day period required before executing the termination of a borough administrator during a February month meeting, but were presented with a petition with over 100 signatures from borough citizens advocating to keep the 90-day period and in favor of current administrator Amy Seeley on Monday.
Attorney Zachary Gates, who represented Seeley, delivered a remonstrance address and petition to council that voiced objection to removing the 90-day notice prior to administrator termination stating that it is “not beneficial to the borough,” requested that the borough council “direct their attention to other more pressing matters that are viewed as more pressing in the eyes of the signatories” and requested “a vote of confidence in Amy Seeley.”
Multiple Canton Borough residents also attended the meeting, rallying in favor of Seeley.
Glenda Beadnell and Sylvia Adams, co-owners of Sweet Tooth Bakery, advocated for Seeley with Beadnell stating that the administrator has been helpful as she has guided her through permits, paperwork and questions she has had while opening her business.
“It was very smooth and easy, everything she does,” Beadnell said.
“If she didn’t care about her job it wouldn’t hurt her feelings, it wouldn’t make her feel bad and if she didn’t give a (expletive deleted) about her job she probably would’ve vamoosed out of here a while ago because I sure as (expletive deleted) wouldn’t put up with half the stuff she does,” Adams added.
Former Canton Borough Council member Paige VanRyn stated that she had the “privilege of working with Amy” when addressing council, showing favor for Seeley.
“Since not being on the council I have followed everything that’s been going on in the borough council meetings and I have to say right now, it has been an embarrassment. Mr. President, what’s happening in this borough council is an embarrassment,” she said. “We’ve got a woman here who has been attacked by borough council members and she does a job that I’m going to say a lot of the borough council members don’t even have a clue what all she does, what all she keeps running and how hard that job is and how hard it is for her to even do some of the zoning things that she has done and has come under attack for. When she does those zoning things she follows things to a T and there has been attack after attack after attack on her and it’s not right and I’m speaking as part of the we the people who elected some of you, not all of you, I am embarrassed by the way things are being handled right now and I just want that on the record.”
Canton resident Connie Vinson agreed that she too has been unhappy with the way the borough has been managed recently.
“This is ridiculous and it is embarrassing,” Vinson said. “I don’t know how you think you’re going to bring any businesses or anybody in this town if this is how the bulk of who is supposed to represent every citizen in here wants to behave. I think some people run for council and I think you’ve got agendas that have nothing to do with making this town any better and that is sad and sickening.”
Sandy Preston, another Canton resident, asked council members to consider the legacy of locals who have held the office before them and use the positions to work for the good of the borough and not involve personal issues.
“I really feel that it’s important for all of you who serve on this council to know and understand there have been generations of people ahead of you who have served with grace and dignity and who have put in the forefront of their oath of office to represent this borough and this town and to care for all of its inhabitants and I would ask that when you come to these meetings as someone who is serving in public service,” she stated. “If you don’t understand what that means please do understand what that means and also understand that when you are serving in public it’s an honor and a privilege and it’s not to be used as a place to bring your own issues and your own vendettas. You serve at will as other people and you know that in employment.”
Council member Chris Schrader motioned to continue with the removal of the 90-day period prior to an administrator’s termination.
“Now mind you, this (remonstrance)...is 107 people out of however many are actually voters which is not the majority of the population so it is actually a minimal part,” he said.
Schrader’s motion received no second, therefore the ordinance requiring a 90-day period prior to the termination of any Canton Borough administrator will stand.
