Canton Borough Council briefed on PennWisp construction

Canton’s Borough Council voted to enter into two Act 120 agreements with potential future borough police officers on Monday.

 Review Photo/Matt Jennings

CANTON — The Monday meeting of the Canton Borough Council was opened with a briefing by council solicitor David Brann. Brann informed the council that Jeff Evans, President of PennWisp, LLC, had submitted an application to access the borough’s right-of-way with his company’s fiber optic cables.

PennWisp was informed that it must comply with a new borough ordinance surrounding excavation, including needing to dig test holes to find and avoid existing public infrastructure.

