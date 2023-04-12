Canton Borough Council briefed on PennWisp construction

CANTON — The Monday meeting of the Canton Borough Council was opened with a briefing by council solicitor David Brann. Brann informed the council that Jeff Evans, President of PennWisp, LLC, had submitted an application to access the borough’s right-of-way with his company’s fiber optic cables.
PennWisp was informed that it must comply with a new borough ordinance surrounding excavation, including needing to dig test holes to find and avoid existing public infrastructure.
“On March 27 PennWisp through their attorney indicated to the borough they would abandon the project, citing the new rules and a lengthy review process that would take too long,” Brann explained.
Brann said he communicated with the borough’s telecommunications attorney and attempted to reach a compromise in lieu of digging test holes with PennWisp, asking that they instead guarantee to fix any issues caused by running fiber optics in the right-of-way but PennWisp did not show interest in continuing with the project.
Borough Administrator Amy Seeley informed the council that the community spring cleanup will be Saturday, from 9 a.m to 11 a.m. at the borough pool. The cleanup will be in conjunction with the Canton Chamber of Commerce, Lions Club, and local Boy Scout troops.
The council voted, on the advice of Mayor Dean Vanderpool on behalf of the Police Committee, to formally enter into Act 120 agreements with Austin Dibble and Lacey Castle. When they finish attending the police academy at Mansfield, Dibble and Castle will be hired on as full-time and part-time borough police officers, respectively.
