Canton Borough Council faces internal discord over meetings, job performance

CANTON — Some tensions arose during the Monday meeting of the Canton Borough Council.
The council started their meeting with Resolution No. 10-2022. The resolution keeps the council in line with Sunshine Act policies dictating the rules around meeting minutes. The resolution grants the Canton Business Administrator, currently Mrs. Amy Seeley, permission to destroy recordings of meetings that are no longer of administrative value.
As interpreted by Borough Solicitor David Brann, recordings used by the administrator for recording the minutes of meetings would be retained until those minutes are accepted at the next council meeting. Once the minutes are accepted the old recordings may be deleted.
Previously council members had taken issue with how they were represented in Seeley’s minutes. The resolution passed unanimously, with Lynette Ambrush and Bob Johnson absent.
Administrator Seeley announced that an application for “Low Volume Road” Grants had been accepted. The borough will receive a $18,000 grant and $11,500 in-kind match for paving work on Carlton Street. The Bradford County Conservation District will visit the borough to appraise Carlton Street as part of the grant process. A similar grant for $23,903.30 with $10,029.20 in-kind match for work on Upper Mountain Road may also be accepted if funding allows. The council unanimously voted to allow Seeley to move forward with contracts to keep the process moving and completed by December.
Council member Chris Schrader claimed that, since the council approved adoption of Robert’s Rules of Order in February, the council had repeatedly failed to follow those rules and asked that any member that wished to, resign at this time. None did. Schrader moved to strike Robert’s Rules, which failed without a second.
Council member Schrader, who has clashed with Administrator Seeley in past meetings, called for her removal as administrator. The motion failed without a second.
Schrader then accused Borough Solicitor David Brann of favoring Seeley in meetings.
“For being nothing but a protector of the corrupt and not the borough I move to remove David Brann as solicitor,” Schrader declared. No second was given.
Schrader would go on to call for the removal of police chief Doug Seeley, Codes Officer John Raub, and Road Foreman Dave Wilson in separate motions, all of which failed without a second.
Administrator Seeley reported she was having difficulty getting Penelec to fix the askew telephone pole at the corner of South Minnequa Avenue and 2nd Street. Fire Chief Scott May assured the borough council that no Penelec lines run through the pole, and it’s strictly used by Frontier Communications. Administrator Seeley explained that Frontier claimed Penelec had overhead lines over the pole and it was Penelec’s responsibility. Penelec might not be able to address the problem until July, Seeley reported.
Mayor Dean Vanderpool reported that the borough’s new radar signs were working well on Troy Street.
“From what I’m hearing talking to people, they think the signs are a success,” reported Mayor Vanderpool, “they’re seeing a lot of brake lights.”
The radar signs will be rotated to a new spot this week in accordance with PennDOT regulations.
Mayor Vanderpool also noted that the Borough had received one-hundred thirty Right-to-Know requests in the last twenty years.
“In the last three years, and I’m not attacking you Mr. Koval, but forty of them have come from you,” Mayor Vanderpool addressed council member Brian Koval.
Koval was agitated that Vanderpool had access to the requests, which are publicly available from the borough administrator.
“I see no reason why you couldn’t [ask for right-to-know request information]. That’s all public,” Solicitor Brann noted.
Koval asked that Vanderpool provide him with a copy of the lists of requests and that Vanderpool talk to him outside of public meetings.
