Canton Borough Council swears in Alex Schrader; EMA proposes code red alerts

CANTON BOROUGH — The Canton Borough Council swore in a new council member, while EMA proposed ways of sending out code red alerts to the public on Monday.
Alex Schrader was sworn in by Canton native Karen Robertson and joined his fellow council members at the table to conduct his first meeting as a councilman.
EMA Coordinator Brett Neely informed the public that citizens can sign up for Code Red alerts and that the easiest way is to call the Bradford County EMA at (570) 265-5022 or to go online at public.coderedweb.com.
Local resident Arla Moyer suggested that EMA needs to find a better way to advertise the EMA’s phone number because senior citizens have been unaware of it.
Neely proposed the idea of setting up a clinic where people can sign up in-person, but they will still need something that the code red alert can be displayed on like a phone, television or tablet.
Administrator Amy Seeley proposed the possibility of placing code red information into utility bills that would be mailed to people without electronic devices.
Neely said he would come to the council’s next monthly meeting to seek a resolution that would deliver code red messages to the public.
