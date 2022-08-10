Canton Borough Council welcomes new member

CANTON — The Monday Canton Borough Council meeting opened with George Jennings presiding over the council as President Micheal Schultz was absent. Jennings informed the council that sitting member Lynette Ambrush had sent a letter of resignation, saying she was stepping down for personal reasons and thanking the council.
The council voted to accept Ambrush’s resignation and Borough Secretary Amy Seeley will create and present Ambrush with a certificate thanking her for her service.
The board appointed Canton resident Brett Neely to fill Ambrush’s seat for the remainder of the term, Neely was seated after a unanimous ‘Yay’ vote.
During the meeting the council approved moving forward in purchasing a five acre plot of land on Lycoming Street. Secretary Seeley informed the council that they would purchase the land for $2,975. The land is currently a vacant lot of swampland that Seeley said the borough could look to cleaning up and enhancing in the future.
Mayor Dean Vanderpool addressed the council and guests gathered regarding complaints he had received regarding alleged mistreatment by Amy Seeley in her official position of Secretary and Doug Seeley in his position as Chief of Police.
“I’ve looked in to a lot of these matters, and to be frank some of these people had gotten in trouble with the law or had disobeyed an ordinance,” Vanderpool explained, “but I am looking in to all these complaints and if anyone has any issues with officials in the borough please bring them to me and I will take it seriously.”
Vanderpool also mentioned that the electronic speed sign the borough purchased this spring seems to be working as a deterrent to speeding. He noted the signs report from August 6, specifying that 263 drivers passed the sign on South Avenue that day and only 15 were traveling 15 miles or more over the speed limit.
Council member Chris Schrader addressed citizen criticism that he had received regarding his attempt to force the entire council, police chief, secretary, legal council, and codes officer to resign at the June meeting.
“I ran for borough council because I thought things needed changed in this borough,” Schrader said.
Schrader also doubled down on previous claims that the borough was corrupt.
“Everyone here except for myself, Mr.[council member Brian] Koval and now Mr. Neely were put here by the Seeley’s to do their bidding,” Schrader accused.
Schrader drew sharp responses from Jennings and council member Bob Johnson, who both stated that they ran for borough council on their own inclination and that they answer to no one but the voters who put them there.
