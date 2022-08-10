Canton Borough Council welcomes new member

Brett Neely is sworn in as a new borough council member by Canton Mayor Dean Vanderpool

 Review Photo/Matt Jennings

CANTON — The Monday Canton Borough Council meeting opened with George Jennings presiding over the council as President Micheal Schultz was absent. Jennings informed the council that sitting member Lynette Ambrush had sent a letter of resignation, saying she was stepping down for personal reasons and thanking the council.

The council voted to accept Ambrush’s resignation and Borough Secretary Amy Seeley will create and present Ambrush with a certificate thanking her for her service.

Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.