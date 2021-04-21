Canton Borough designated a Tree City USA community for 21st year

CANTON — Canton Borough has been recognized as a Tree City USA community for the 21st year in its history.
During Canton Borough Council’s monthly meeting on April 12, Canton Borough President Michael Shultz announced that Canton Borough has been designated a Tree City USA community by The Arbor Day Foundation.
The Tree City USA program is an initiative hosted by The Arbor Day Foundation that strives to “green up” cities and towns across the nation and “provides the framework necessary for communities to manage and expand their public trees.”
Shultz stated that Canton Borough met all four requirements to be recognized as a Tree City USA community including having a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forest budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
Shultz explained that Canton Borough has been a designated Tree City USA community in 1994 through 1997, 2004 through 2006, 2008 through 2009, 2011 through 2012 and 2015 through 2020.
Shultz congratulated Canton Shade Tree Commission President Lauren Schoonover Preston on the town’s distinction.
Preston stated that Canton Area School District will be allowing her back into the district this year to complete Arbor Day activities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.