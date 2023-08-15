CANTON — During Monday’s Canton Borough Council meeting, the council was briefed on its Act 120 officers progress in the police academy.
Updated: August 15, 2023 @ 10:56 pm
CANTON — During Monday’s Canton Borough Council meeting, the council was briefed on its Act 120 officers progress in the police academy.
Mayor Vanderpool reported that borough officer Clint Vermilya had visited Stepping Stones Daycare on July 26.
“Officer Vermilya initiated a program so he could go down there and visit with the young people. Prove to the young people that police officers are their friends,” he reported.
Vanderpool noted that the day was a success and Vermilya plans to return again before the school year opens.
When asked by council member David Preston about the school district, Vanderpool replied that he had spoken with Superintendent Dr. Amy Martell and they would attempt to set something up after the first few weeks of school had passed.
The two Act 120 officers currently attending the police academy at Mansfield are about halfway through their training, according to Vanderpool. Cadet Lisa Castle reported “things are going good” and they are currently training on the firing range. The two officers will hopefully graduate Nov. 17.
The Hometown Heroes program will hold a meeting Aug. 23 at 6:30 at the Canton Moose Lodge to discuss installing new flags in the borough. All are welcome to attend.
The September meeting of the borough council is scheduled for the third Monday of the month, Sept. 18.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
