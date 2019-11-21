Canton borough goes LED

CANTON — Canton will soon see new lighting in town as the borough plans to proceed forward in replacing street lights with LED bulbs.
Canton Borough Secretary Amy Seeley informed borough council members that the upgrade to LED bulbs was approved in 2017 but has not yet been carried out.
Seeley stated that there will be no initial cost to have the bulbs converted but that it may take multiple months for all lights to be upgraded as Penelec completes the work themselves but only when no more pressing issues need dealt with.
Seeley explained that 12 to 24 bulbs will be converted per order and that community members need not be concerned if they feel the LED bulbs are too bright as they will shine directly into the street below and not into nearby residences.
The secretary said the LED bulbs come with a 10 year contract and that if wattage is required to be changed the borough may see a substantial cost.
She also told council members that the conversion may bring “minimal savings” but “not thousands of dollars” and that the borough has been advised to make the switch to LED because they enjoy the quality of the bulbs and not for cost savings specifically.
Canton Borough Police Chief Doug Seeley stated that the current light bulbs “don’t help businesses” because they are too dim.
Streetlights on roads such as Troy Street and East Main Street will be converted to LED bulbs first with other streets to follow.
