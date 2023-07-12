CANTON — During Monday’s meeting of the Canton Borough Council, mayor Dean Vanderpool reported on the Canton Downtown Celebration that had occurred the previous Saturday.
“It was an amazing success, we received a lot of positive remarks on the day,” Vanderpool said.
George Jennings suggested that next event more hard barricades be used to block off the road. This year’s event employed a fire engine across one end of East Main Street but just wooden sawhorses on the other end.
“I was asked at our meeting to look into more hard barricades. I just want to look into it as a precaution. We want to prevent a tragedy from happening,” Jennings said.
Road Foreman Dave Wilson said vehicles would be the easiest “barriers” to employ as they can move themselves. Chief of Innes Hose Company Scott May said potentially more department vehicles could be utilized so long they could be staffed by members of the company.
“They’d also need to be able to be moved at a moments notice,” May noted.
Also during the meeting Police Chief Doug Seeley introduced the council to Clint Vermilya, the borough’s new hire. Vermilya graduated the Mansfield Police Academy with financial assistance from the borough. Vermilya has been working for the borough since his graduation in June.
“I’ll just say one thing, watch your speed,” Seeley warned the council and audience.
Two more officers, one full-time and one part-time, will be hired through the same program when they complete the police academy in the fall.
Borough Council member Brian Koval expressed concerns with the construction on 2nd street near his house. Koval took issue with a notice saying that there would be no on-street parking on the road once completed. Koval claimed he had received a variance from the borough zoning board in 2006 allowing parking at his residence since it was also a place of business.
Borough administrator Amy Seeley said there was no variance and that the zoning board does not have the authority to grant such variances.
Wilson said the construction will include an 18 inch stone berm on each side of the road and the rest of the borough’s right-of-way will be grass.
“We’re reclaiming all our streets one by one,” Wilson said, “It’s gonna piss a lot of people off but it’s gonna happen.”
Seeley clarified that all residents in the borough need to have off-street parking at their residence.
Chief May reported that the fire company is looking to replace its 2005 firetruck with a 2023 model. The truck is estimated to cost $850,000. May said a USDA grant they are pursuing would cover $672,000, and the company has put away $100,000 over the years toward this end as well. The rest of the funding will hopefully come through the company’s relief program.
Council President Michael Schultz introduced the council to Brock Kitchen, a borough resident who would be willing to work as manager of the Canton War Memorial Pool next year when it re-opens. Kitchen introduced himself to the council, and offered some concerns and suggestions to how to get the pool going.
“Number one, the lifeguards have to be paid more. That’s a sticking point for me,” Kitchen said, “It seems like a lower job, but you gotta remember if anything were to happen those kids would be first responders.”
The borough has previously offered an hourly rate of $8 per hour, whereas Kitchen noted babysitters in the area can often make $10 per hour.
Kitchen also wanted to make sure as many repairs that could be done in the fall were completed so that the pool could open on time next summer. Wilson responded that it’s the winter damage that is often most in need of repair, and that has to wait until spring.
Kitchen will have to fill out an application and go through a regular hiring process in the winter in order to be considered for the position.
Next month’s borough council meeting will take place August 14.
