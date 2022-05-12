Canton Borough hopes to combat speeders with new electronic signs

CANTON BOROUGH – The Canton Borough’s new electronic speed signs were a major topic at the Monday’s Borough Council meeting.
During the visitor remarks portion of the meeting, two Canton residents wished to discuss their concerns with speeders on West South Avenue, which runs along the southern edge of the borough.
South Avenue resident Arla Moyer said drivers are “going way too fast” on the road, saying drivers must be going 60 miles per hour down the stretch. She recommended the borough install a stop sign on the road where it means cross streets or else install speed bumps.
Moyer also noted that Canton Jr./Sr. High School Cross Country runners use the road to train, and speeding traffic is a danger to them.
Ray Hajduga Jr. echoed Moyer’s concerns.
Mayor Dean Vanderpool, who has been leading the borough’s efforts to acquire electronic speed signs for traffic data collection and speed control, replied to the residents concerns.
“We, myself, Chief of Police (Doug) Seeley, and Dave Wilson, head of the road crew, have gone around the borough. We do plan on setting one up around you,” said Vanderpool.
Vanderpool noted the signs will record speed and time data to affirm the periods when the most high-speed traffic occurs so the borough can allocate law enforcement to necessary areas to encourage safe driving.
The borough council later discussed the Canton War Memorial Pool, which is near to opening. Borough Secretary Amy Seeley reported that the borough has several qualified applicants for lifeguard and manager, though acquiring enough chlorine to sanitize the pool will be an issue this year.
George Jennings, who presided over the meeting in the absence of council President Michael Schultz, asked that anyone in the community with large bulk chemical containers that they wished to donate to such a use, please contact the borough.
Council member Brian Koval took issue with the price tag required to maintain the pool, noting it had lost $30,000 last year.
“When a problem is ignored, it won’t go away,” Koval said.
Koval cited previous meetings where Secretary Seeley had reported that the pool had lost $30,730 in the 2021 year.
“As a council I think we need to take a good hard look at this,” Koval insisted, noting that the pool was a drain on borough funds.
“We’re never going to come out in the green on this pool,” Jennings replied. “We’ve got some good lifeguards ready to be hired this year, who really care. The problem was there was too many hands in the pot last year and it wasn’t being accounted for.”
Vanderpool noted that the concession stand had been moved closer to the manager’s office for better accountability.
“We can’t continue to lose money. A lot of our residents are on a fixed income. We have to take a closer look at the budget,” Koval explained.
Secretary Seeley said the loss of $30,000 is an average amount lost for similar municipal pools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.