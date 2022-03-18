CANTON BOROUGH – Canton’s borough council discussed police measures at its Tuesday meeting.
Mayor Dean Vanderpool informed the board that the police department would advertise for new officers at Mansfield University and Lackawanna College in Towanda as the department is short staffed.
Vanderpool also reported in on his search for electronic speed radar signs for use in the borough to deter speeding. Vanderpool recommended signs from Georgia that are digitally calibrated and theft proof. Council approved the purchase at the cost of $6,900 for two signs.
Board member concern
Council member Chris Schrader took issue with borough employees helping the Canton Chamber of Commerce.
“The other day I asked [police chief Doug] Mr. Seeley why he was out of the borough in a police vehicle at a residence. He stated he was counting signs for the Chamber of Commerce,” Schrader said.
“And Mr. Dave Wilson of the road crew was seen going in and out of the newly acquired Canton Chamber of Commerce building carrying chairs and other things using borough equipment and time.” Schrader continued, “As stated previously if you want to help the chamber out you can, I just think you should do it on your own time. They have their own time and resources for that.”
Council member George Jennings responded, “I don’t think there’s a really big issue. If you have an issue with spending the taxpayers money to help the chamber, too bad.”
Borough President Michael Schultz added that back when the chamber purchased the building in 2021, the borough council discussed employees working with the chamber when available. Although the issue was never put to a vote, there were no objections to the notion then. Schultz also stated that the chamber’s goals of bringing businesses and commerce to Canton benefit the community as a whole and he didn’t see a problem helping them.
The borough also unanimously approved the purchase of a new equipment trailer for the Canton road crew for the cost of $7,895. Road foreman Dave Wilson asserted being able to park an equipment trailer on work sites would save travel time back and forth to the equipment shed on jobs.
