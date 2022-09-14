Canton Borough plans for fall activities, discusses police

CANTON BOROUGH — The Canton Borough Council was briefed on the recent allegations of a weapon at Canton’s Friday football game during its Monday meeting.
The meeting opened with Canton School District Superintendent Dr. Amy Martell issuing a statement to the borough council regarding the incident on Sep. 9. Martell noted that someone at the game alleged that there was a weapon on the scene. Martell said security personnel were quickly alerted and Canton police were dispatched. The alleged wielders of the weapon were detained and searched, and the Canton fire police conducted a thorough search of the grounds that night.
“I want to state that security of our students and staff is our number one priority,” Martell stated, “and I’d like to thank everyone who helped in the matter.”
Martell also thanked the borough police department for their rapid response to the incident.
Canton fire chief Scott May reported that school safety officer Darryl Jannone conducted a thorough search of the grounds for five hours Saturday morning to ensure the weapon was not hidden nearby.
In council business, Council President Michael Schultz reported that Lynette Ambruch’s departure from the council left open the position of President Pro-Tempore, a position required to lead a council meeting in the absence of himself and vice-president George Jennings.
Nominations were held for the pro-tempore position, with Jennings nominating David Preston. Preston nominated Brett Neeley for the position. The council voted 5-1 with Chris Schrader and Preston voting ‘Nay’ absent to appoint Preston President pro-tempore.
Administrator Amy Seeley reported the borough was awarded $60,000 in grants from the Department of Conservation of Natural Resources to go toward fixing sidewalks in the borough. Residents that want sidewalk work done at their residence should contact Seeley so they can solicit the funds through the county.
The council also took a look at the indemnity letter sent to Canton School District for the Homecoming Parade and, after discussing with borough solicitor David Brann, voted to remove the word “fully” from the letter and send it back to the school district. The Homecoming parade is scheduled for October 7.
Seeley also reported that Canton Township’s open house is Sep. 17 and anyone is invited to tour the new garage from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The police committee recommended to the board that they make changes to the council’s current policy requiring police officers to live within three driving miles of the borough, giving a six month grace period for hirees. David Preston voiced his support for loosening the rule.
“We’re having a hard enough time finding officers, this is just one more burden we’re placing on potential hires,” Preston said.
Canton is currently searching for a new full-time officer to work in the borough.
George Jennings rebuked the sentiment, saying “We want someone who is invested in the community.”
Michael Schultz voiced his support for some flexibility in the plan, noting that an applicant living in Troy would be ten miles away but not prohibitively far from the borough. Schultz mused that the rule could be changed to allow living within the school district. Preston noted that Alba is only 3 miles away but sits in Troy school district. No action was taken.
The council voted, at the suggestion of Police Chief Doug Seeley, to promote Sergeant Trent Wright to assistant chief. Seeley said it would give Wright more authority and flexibility to act when Seeley himself was away.
Frank Watson addressed the council on behalf of the Canton Chamber of Commerce, saying this year’s Motorcycle Fall Foliage Tour runs Saturday, Oct. 1 to Sunday Oct. 2. Riders will be staging at the old Dollar General location on West Union Street. Local musician Logan Route will be performing that night at 6 p.m and all community members are invited to attend.
Canton’s Halloween parade will be held Oct. 29.
