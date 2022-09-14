Canton Borough plans for fall activities, discusses police

The Borough Council was briefed at the borough hall on allegations of weapons at the recent Canton football game.

 Review File Photo

CANTON BOROUGH — The Canton Borough Council was briefed on the recent allegations of a weapon at Canton’s Friday football game during its Monday meeting.

The meeting opened with Canton School District Superintendent Dr. Amy Martell issuing a statement to the borough council regarding the incident on Sep. 9. Martell noted that someone at the game alleged that there was a weapon on the scene. Martell said security personnel were quickly alerted and Canton police were dispatched. The alleged wielders of the weapon were detained and searched, and the Canton fire police conducted a thorough search of the grounds that night.

Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.