CANTON BOROUGH — A Canton Borough police officer announced he has stepped down to pursue another career path during the Canton Borough Council meeting on Monday.
Councilwoman Alyssa Packard read Andrew Krise’s letter of resignation from the Canton Borough Police Department effective July 6 and his final day of work was Tuesday.
“It is with deep regret that I am announcing my resignation from the Canton Borough Police Department,” the letter read.
Krise expressed in the letter that it was an honor to work for the borough police department and other municipal departments and he was grateful to police Chief Doug Seeley for the opportunities and guidance.
“I am thankful for the support I have received from residents of the borough,” said Krise. “It is time for a new journey for my family and I.”
Krise was there at the meeting and Council President Michael Shultz wished him good luck moving forward.
