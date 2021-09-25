CANTON BOROUGH — The Bradford County Commissioners recently approved the budget revision for a Community Development Block Grant for the Canton Borough War Memorial Park from $67,000 to $100,800.
The increase in the budget was to meet the low bid amount that was brought in on the project, according to Matt Williams, the Bradford County public safety and planning director.
“Construction projects have inflated dramatically over the last six months, so we had some additional unspent funds in that grant, so we reallocated those funds,” he said.
The money will fund the creation of ADA parking spaces and walkways to facilities like the tennis and basketball courts, the pavilion and multipurpose field, said Canton Borough Administrator Amy Seeley.
She was appreciative of the commissioners’ willingness to help and she said that they always support the park’s projects.
“They afforded us $30,000 this year to go after some additional DCNR funds next year for an ADA bathroom facility at the park next year,” she said.
An anticipated start for the project will be sometime in October and contractors have until May 2022 to complete it, said Seeley.
“I have received multiple CDBG grants and this one is coupled with a DCNR grant that will resurface our tennis courts, paint them and line paint our basketball courts,” she said.
Seeley stated that the funding will improve these park items and that there has been an increase in park attendance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic due to the park’s openness and outdoor recreation.
Editor-in-Chief Matt Hicks contributed to this story.
