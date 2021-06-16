CANTON BOROUGH — The Canton Borough Council made several announcements and approvals on Monday that included a road program grant, a council resignation and police body cameras.
Canton Borough was awarded a state grant to fund the upcoming maintenance project of Carlton Street.
The Pennsylvania Dirt, Gravel, and Low Volume Road Maintenance Program provides funding to eliminate stream pollution caused by runoff and sediment from the state’s comprehensive network of unpaved and low volume public roads, according to its website. The program was enacted into law in April 1997 as Section 9106 of the PA Vehicle Code, with $5 Million in annual funding for “environmentally sensitive road maintenance” for unpaved roads. The goal of the program is to create a more environmentally and economically sustainable low volume road network through education, outreach, and project funding.
Amy Seeley, the borough’s administrator and treasurer, made the funding announcement during Monday’s meeting.
“I am pleased to announce that we got a letter today that we were awarded the Carlton Street Project,” she said. “It ranked fourth overall within environmental pollution potential score of 60 out of 100.”
Seeley said that the council anticipates that the state will only fund that project this year for the borough.
She also stated that an additional application for a grant was made for Upper Mountain Road and the state ranked that project number 10 overall with a pollution score of 52.5.
The funding total will be $58,000 total with $11,000 of it coming from the borough while the rest is funded by the state, she noted.
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources operates the program.
The meeting consisted of a few other topics that were decided upon.
The council accepted the resignation of council member Kurt Bastion effective immediately and dated on May 11.
Bastion served as the vice president of the council since January of last year.
Solicitor David Brann said they now have 30 days to replace him with someone who has lived in the borough for at least one year.
The council also voted for the police department to use body cameras.
Police Chief Doug Seeley said he drafted a policy for the use of three body cameras that borough police currently have.
Seeley said he needed the council’s permission for officers to begin wearing them.
He also stated that training on how to use the cameras can be done online.
