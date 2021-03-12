Canton Borough sets possible loan amounts for potential sidewalk loan program

CANTON — Canton Borough has set potential sidewalk loan amounts and may vote to officially adopt the new loan program next month.
Canton Borough Council has continued discussions regarding the potential creation of a new loan program wherein the borough would offer loans to residents to replace sidewalks along their properties.
During a Canton Borough Council meeting on Monday, members agreed to set the loan amount at $5,000 with an interest rate of 1.5% for residents who own standard sidewalks and $10,000 for residents who own corner sidewalks.
Canton Borough Administrator Amy Seeley stated that at last estimate, sidewalks were calculated to cost approximately $15 per square foot, totaling $5250 for a 50 foot to 70 foot by 5 foot wide stretch of sidewalk and $7,500 to $9,000 for a corner sidewalk that meets standards set by the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Seeley stated that currently Canton Borough ordinance only requires sidewalks to be 4 foot wide but Bradford County standards require them to be 5 foot wide, so Canton Borough will discuss the issue in a future codes meeting.
Council stated that the borough will likely offer help to residents who own corner sidewalks, possibly by allowing Canton Borough street employees to complete labor on the sidewalk so residents will only need to pay for materials.
Canton residents will be responsible for hiring their own contractors to complete the work on their sidewalks, though contractors will need to be approved by the borough before work is started, according to council.
Canton Borough councilman George Jennings suggested that the borough create a payment plan that allows residents to pay off the loans over a reasonable period of time, to make the cost easier, especially for individuals on fixed incomes.
“I’m all for this, don’t get me wrong, but we need to help the community as much as we can,” he said.
Canton Borough Council President Michael Shultz stated that the resolution to create the sidewalk loan program will “hopefully” be available for vote during the council’s April meeting.
