Canton Borough swears in new councilman, EMA coordinator

CANTON BOROUGH — The Canton Borough Council filled two public positions and discussed financing potential projects in Monday’s meeting.
Robert E. Johnson IV was sworn in as the new Canton Borough councilman to fill the vacancy left by Kurt Bastion who resigned last month.
The council reported that John Mosser has resigned as Canton Emergency Management Coordinator and will be replaced with Bret Neely.
Mosser recommended Neely to be his replace and Neely has submitted his certifications for the position, according to Administrator/Treasurer Amy Seeley.
She thanked Mosser for his public service to the borough, which included his role as EMA coordinator since 2011.
Seeley stated that the first half of the American Rescue Plan Act funds to the borough have been received and distributed into their general fund.
For the 2021 CDBG program, Seeley reported that she submitted two grant applications that consisted of $60,000 for the sidewalk replacement program and $30,000 for the composting toilet system for the War Memorial Park.
Fire Chief Scott May spoke of how the latest power outages made him want to obtain a backup generator system for the fire station.
May has two quotes of $12,500 for a 20KW generator and $25,225 for a 38K generator.
He said he would have more information for the council after he attends a board of directors meeting in August.
