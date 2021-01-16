CANTON — Canton residents may soon be able to seek low interest loans through the borough to help with upkeep of their sidewalks.
During a Canton Borough Council meeting on Monday council President Michael Shultz stated that he has submitted information to both Canton Borough Administrator Amy Seeley and Canton Borough Solicitor David Brann regarding the borough beginning to offer loans to individuals or organizations that live or do business in the borough, to be used to improve their sidewalks.
Shultz stated that the loans “may help, if we approve it, residents, businesses, non-profits, whoever who owns property in the borough to upgrade their sidewalk and/or curbing at hopefully a small fee percentage.”
Canton Borough could consider offering grants for sidewalk maintenance in the future as well, according to Shultz.
Shultz stated that similar borough loan programs have been implemented in other municipalities in Pennsylvania, one being in Lockhaven, which is the municipality he contacted for information about the initiative.
“Hopefully we can get that moving and try to help out our local people with a low interest loan and businesses to start improving some of our sights in the town,” Shultz commented.
