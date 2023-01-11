Canton Borough to hold public hearing on Zito contract

CANTON — After three years of negotiations, the Canton Borough Council was shown a draft agreement between Zito Media and the borough for providing cable television to the area.
The draft is a renewal of previous agreements and was years in the making. Council members were given copies of the agreement to check over before adopting it at a later meeting. Borough Solicitor David Brann offered to answer any questions council members had.
The council will need to hold a public hearing to receive public input on the proposed agreement. Borough Secretary Amy Seeley noted that, since several residents have had trouble with Zito, the hearing should be allotted enough time so as to not run over into the next borough meeting.
Council members settled on Feb. 6 at 5:30. The council will vote on whether to adopt the 5-year agreement the following day at their regularly scheduled meeting Feb. 7.
Council members were also presented with a new recycling schedule from Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority. Council member George Jennings requested the borough look into stationing a recycling bin at the borough equipment shed.
“That’ll help people who are waiting on the pickup and have recycling overflowing,” Jennings asserted.
The borough normally has recycling picked up each Monday, but that schedule was disrupted due to Christmas and New Years falling on Sundays and being observed the following day, thus delaying the pickup. Seeley said she would reach out to NTSWA and see about a bin. The bin would only be unlocked and available during regular hours to avoid illegal trash dumping.
During the police report, Mayor Dean Vanderpool noted that borough police had an officer in training, Clint Vermillya, riding along learning the community to potentially take a position on the police force. Mayor Vanderpool said Vermillya will need to finish his education before he can take on a full time position in Canton. The borough has been searching for months for a new full time officer.
