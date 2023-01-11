Canton Borough to hold public hearing on Zito contract

The Canton Borough Council will hold a public hearing to get local feedback regarding a potential 5-year renewal with Zito Media on Feb. 6 at 5:30 p.m.

CANTON — After three years of negotiations, the Canton Borough Council was shown a draft agreement between Zito Media and the borough for providing cable television to the area.

The draft is a renewal of previous agreements and was years in the making. Council members were given copies of the agreement to check over before adopting it at a later meeting. Borough Solicitor David Brann offered to answer any questions council members had.

