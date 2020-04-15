Canton Borough has worked with Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority to continue recycling services for borough residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Thursday, April 16, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., containers will be available at the borough street shed (75 Park Place, Canton) for residents to drive up to and unload their own recycles. One car will be allowed in the shed yard at a time, the containers will be marked and space will be available for vehicles to then circle the area to leave.
The borough will be practicing social distancing and will be spraying down the large containers and will have sanitizer available should anyone come into contact with the large containers.
The containers are locked behind the gate and at no time may anyone access them without a borough representative present or leave residential bins to be emptied unless possible pre-arrangements have been made with the borough administrator at (570) 673-5700.
This will be an interim process until NTSWA resumes its weekly curbside pickup.
For any questions, contact Amy C. Seeley, Canton Borough administrator, at (570) 673-5700 or cbadmin@frontiernet.net.
