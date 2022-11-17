Canton Borough welcomes junior council members

CANTON — The Canton borough council discussed next year’s budget, hiring opportunities, and welcomed some junior members to their numbers Monday.
The meeting kicked off with Mayor Dean Vanderpool swearing in Lyle Vermilya and Julian Zeigler as junior members of the borough council. Though the two young men can’t vote, they will be able to sit in on meetings and learn about rules of order and leadership. The two took seats at the table as the gathered citizens gave them a round of applause.
In other council matters, Borough Secretary Amy Seeley thanked the Canton Foundation for their donation of $1400. The donation will be used to resurface and paint the Welcome to Canton sign south of town.
The council is currently in negotiations with two applicants for the open police officer posts in the borough. Both will need to graduate a police academy before they can be hired by the borough. Council members said they hope to end up with two full time officers and one part-time officer in the borough.
The council also hired Canton local Brock Campbell to work on the road crew.
Fire chief Scott May informed the council that the metal floor grates in the fire department building are in need of replacing. He estimated the grates would cost $3,306.27. Acting President of the borough council George Jennings confirmed May’s reports, noting that “guys trip on those things, they’re a hazard.” Council members said they would look toward funding new grates at the next month’s meeting.
Seeley reported that she had made progress on next year’s budget. She anticipates no new taxes in next year’s budget. The council will vote to accept and advertise the budget at next month’s meeting.
