Canton Borough welcomes junior council members

Canton Mayor Dean Vanderpool swore in Julian Zeigler (left) and Lyle Vermilya (right) as junior members of the Canton Borough Council.

 Review Photo/Matt Jennings

CANTON — The Canton borough council discussed next year’s budget, hiring opportunities, and welcomed some junior members to their numbers Monday.

The meeting kicked off with Mayor Dean Vanderpool swearing in Lyle Vermilya and Julian Zeigler as junior members of the borough council. Though the two young men can’t vote, they will be able to sit in on meetings and learn about rules of order and leadership. The two took seats at the table as the gathered citizens gave them a round of applause.

Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.