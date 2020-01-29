Canton cafeterias being bolstered through grant

The Canton Area School District will be able to buy some new cafeteria equipment through a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s Food Service Grant Program.
The $58,739.99 award will be used toward a new gas convection steamer at the elementary school and an electric convection oven at the high school, according to an announcement made by state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) on Tuesday.
According to Canton Superintendent Eric Briggs, the purchases will help the school district continue to provide quality meals through its breakfast and lunch programs.
“Ensuring the health and well-being of our students is a top priority in our district. The district is appreciative of this funding and continues to be grateful for continued support of the Pennsylvania Department of Education and our state legislators as they invest in our students’ education through acknowledging the importance of healthy students in our classrooms.”
“The equipment will be a great investment to the school facilities,” Yaw added.
The grant is funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is distributed to schools that participate in the National School Lunch Program. At least half of the students body must be eligible for free or reduced-cost meals to qualify.
Seventy-two Pennsylvania elementary, middle, and high schools received grants overall.
