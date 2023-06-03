CANTON — What was once a pandemic consideration is rapidly becoming a Canton tradition, as the Canton graduating class of 2023 chose to hold their commencement ceremony outside on Miller A. Moyer field, in a sunny ceremony as they said goodbye to their high school careers.
The sun was as bright as the students futures, but the western sun and the heat did nothing to stifle the general feeling of glee and accomplishment that radiated from the students on the field and families in the bleachers.
The first student to address the crowd was Class of 2023 President Camille McRoberts, speaking on the class’s past, present, and future.
“We became known as one of the worst classes to come through the Elementary School. The teachers in the grades above us were warned to proceed with caution, and many teachers decided to retire before we got there,” McRoberts explained, detailing the class’s dubious past.
That rebellious attitude carried over into Junior High, according to McRoberts. Things changed, though, when covid hit. It wasn’t until Junior year that things returned to normal, according to her.
“At this point in the year, our grade started to mature, and instead of being labeled the ‘worst class that Canton had experienced’ we became role models for the other grades,” she said.
McRoberts highlighted the accomplishments of the school’s athletic teams in 2022 and 2023, with special attention to an “intense” Powderpuff football game and her personal favorite, the “Senior Water Wars.”
She ended her speech saying “no matter what you excelled at in high school, all of these are the foundation of what is going to help us on our next journey.”
Gracie Fitch, the class Valedictorian, had an audacious speech for the gathered students. Specifically, she highlighted the audacity with which the Class sets goals and attacks them. She explained that at the age of five she had decided she wanted to be Valedictorian.
“As I stand in front of you, I know I would not have been here if it was not for my five-year-old self having the audacity to set a high goal for myself,” she said. She also credited her many “audacious influencers” for pushing her to achieve.
She recounted Mrs. Segur instructing all her senior English students to write goals on a sheet of paper hanging in her classroom.
“As I glanced over the paper on the door, I saw the audaciousness my classmates possessed to aim for high goals and to achieve them,” Fitch said, “As we take the next step into adulthood, I know the audacity we possess will continue to carry on.”
Salutatorian Hunter Brackman used the opening of his speech to describe the highs and lows experienced by the 2023 Class with a George S. Patton quote.
Brackman described the challenges faced by the students all throughout their sophomore year and halfway through their junior year of school.
“After Covid, we learned to take advantage of the opportunities we were given,” he recalled.
Brackman noted the students had to learn different skills such as technological skills as well as patience and consideration, but that “from these experiences, we will be resolute when assisting future generations and when making the world a better place.”
Benevolence was a cornerstone of Third Honor Olivia Kulp’s address. She recalled a quote but Mother Teresa, who insisted “it’s not how much we give but how much love we put into giving.”
Kulp thanked the gathered crowd, noting that the old axiom that it takes a village to raise a child rings true for their Class, and they wouldn’t be where they are without a support system. The amount of support didn’t matter as much as the loving intent behind it. These genuine supportive intentions shaped the class, according to her.
“As a class, we learned the importance of portraying the image of what good is in the community,” she explained.
Pulp said the Class of 2023 had lived up to the definition of benevolence and would continue to exemplify the characteristic in their lives.
The students would go on to walk across the field, receiving their diplomas as their names were read.
Superintendent Dr. Amy Martell wished the students well in their future endeavors, expressing her confidence in each of them as they chased their dreams.
Guests were informed there would be a parade of the students down East Union Street following the ceremony, and they were able to line up and send their graduates off in style. What had been a pandemic necessity had been taken back by the students and turned into a celebration of victory for the Class of 2023 and all of Canton Area School District.
