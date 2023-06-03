CANTON — What was once a pandemic consideration is rapidly becoming a Canton tradition, as the Canton graduating class of 2023 chose to hold their commencement ceremony outside on Miller A. Moyer field, in a sunny ceremony as they said goodbye to their high school careers.

The sun was as bright as the students futures, but the western sun and the heat did nothing to stifle the general feeling of glee and accomplishment that radiated from the students on the field and families in the bleachers.

