CANTON BOROUGH — The EMA of Canton Borough will hold their in-person sign-up clinic for Code Red alerts on Saturday. From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., residents can go to the John A. Mosser Canton Borough Municipal Building to gain access to the alerts. EMA Coordinator Brett Neely announced the date and time for the event at the Canton Bough Council meeting on Monday. In a previous council meeting, Neely said other ways for people to sign up for the alerts is to call the Bradford County EMA at (570) 265-5022 or to go online at public.coderedweb.com.
Canton Code Red sign-ups available on Saturday
Philip O'Dell DR
