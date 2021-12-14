The Canton Borough Council officially passed its budget on Dec 13.
Upon the opening of the meeting, Michelle Ward of Roaring Branch, founder of “Kids Can’t Fight Cancer Alone,” gave a presentation. Ward discussed a recent drive by some Troy High School volunteers to collect recycling for the charity. The students were then able to record the weights of the recycling and earned points from the charity. The points were then sent in and the students were rewarded a new pedestrian bench that they donated to the Borough of Canton. The bench is in memory of Evelyn Terry.
When moving to visitor’s Comments, councilman Chris Schrader spoke up, asking a question of borough road worker Dave Wilson regarding his light duty qualification, which Secretary Amy Seeley stated would have to be addressed in executive session as it pertains to personnel.
Schrader also questioned the employee pension plan process. Seeley spoke up saying “I know this is regarding [recently resigned Borough President] Mr. [David] Groover. Mr. Groover is not eligible because he was not employed by the borough at the end of the year when the money was distributed. The plans were approved back in the 80’s. They’ve been on the books for years.”
Dave Wilson reported that the sidewalk grant project that has been underway in the borough should be done by the end of next week, anticipating work stoppage due to rain in the coming days.
The borough approved the annual resolutions regarding the appointments of the borough auditor, secretary, solicitor, insurance agent, and bank. Seelely also explained that the police pension resolution has been modified to reflect no expected contributions from borough employees. The normal contribution rate is five percent, but the fund has been overfunded for years and no further additions are needed, at least for the coming year.
During the police report, councilman Schrader asked about the employment status of officer Andy Whitehead. Chief Doug Seeley responded that Whitehead had sent him a notice that “November fifth twenty twenty-one will be my last day at the Canton Police Department. I will start working at the Athens Borough Police Department.”
Seeley reported he’d spoken with the chief of that department and Whitehead will be making more money and have full benefits in Athens, in contrast to what he made in Canton, stating that as the reason Whitehead left.
Seeley also said he’d spoken with Sheriff CJ Walters and the Sheriff’s Office is having similar hiring issues and that law enforcement nationwide is struggling to hire new officers. The borough passed a motion to accept Whitehead’s resignation letter.
Fire Chief Scott May reports the department has been very busy in the last month with 337 dispatches so far this year. May also took time to express discouragement with Frontier Internet Services. May stated that during a recent accident the department was called out and they spent eight hours waiting for a response from Frontier to come move their cable in order to facilitate pulling a tractor trailer out of a ditch.
May said this is a common occurrence with Frontier’s customer service and asked the council to discuss this with Zito media when it next meets with their representatives.
The fire contract with the seven boroughs serviced by CFD will reflect a six percent increase for every municipality to reflect rising costs of equipment and fuel in the coming year. May stated he was hoping to raise $10,000 and that applying the increase would net $10,411.
The 2022 budget received no public comments or questions. The budget reflected a .25 mill increase in property taxes. The borough reorganization meeting will be held Jan. 3.
