Canton discusses taxes, new truck

CANTON TOWNSHIP — Canton Township discussed truck purchases and the next year’s budget at its Monday meeting.

The township will purchase a 2023 Western Star dump truck for approximately $265,000. This is intended to replace the township’s Volvo dump truck, which is often in need of repair. There is no date for when the truck will be ready as of yet, but supervisors were optimistic that replacing the Volvo was the right move.

