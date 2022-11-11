Canton discusses taxes, new truck

CANTON TOWNSHIP — Canton Township discussed truck purchases and the next year’s budget at its Monday meeting.
The township will purchase a 2023 Western Star dump truck for approximately $265,000. This is intended to replace the township’s Volvo dump truck, which is often in need of repair. There is no date for when the truck will be ready as of yet, but supervisors were optimistic that replacing the Volvo was the right move.
The township also voted to adopt the Pennsylvania Act 57. Under Act 57, if a person in the township purchases a property but do not get the tax information on the property in time to pay the taxes during their first year, they will not be charged late fees.
The supervisors signed paperwork finalizing its settlement with Dave DeCristo over stone purchased years ago. The township agreed to settle with DeCristo for $25,000.
Supervisors had not yet decided on all the details of next year’s tax plan, and broke into executive session to discuss it after the meeting.
