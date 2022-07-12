CANTON — The Second Annual Canton Downtown Celebration brought a variety of entertainment to Canton’s Main Street Saturday. The event was presented to the public by the Canton Area Chamber of Commerce.
The street was blocked off for multiple vendors selling ice cream, hot dogs and a variety of other snacks and treats. Wineries had their own vendor section where they gave samples to adults.
“Last year was such a great turnout and huge success that the committee regrouped quickly and organized the next one,” said Celebration Chairman Shane Wilber. “This year we have returning vendors and added a few more.”
Wilber stated that the celebration committee couldn’t turn down an opportunity to bring the local community together again.
“Sometimes in the summer, people don’t want to come out or expand horizons, but this is an event where they can try something new,” he said.
He wanted to give a big shoutout to the Canton class of 2023 who helped organize a corn hole tournament on the street. There were 15 teams participating in the games that were run by the Canton-based sports league 673 Cornhole. The competition raised money for the Canton senior class. The winning team received 20% of the tournament’s entry fee money as a prize.
“We give everybody at least six games to play and let them have some fun,” said 673 Cornhole organizer Jay Vannoy. “We travel around and do a lot of events for the community.”
In the near future, Wilber wants the festival to be a main Bradford County event where all county residents are welcome to the borough.
“Canton for a long time has been known as the friendly town and we are looking forward to continuing the success of this celebration,” Wilber said.
