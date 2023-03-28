CANTON — The Canton Elementary School held its annual Family Night on Thursday, March 23rd.
This night is sponsored by Title I Funding, which is a federal program designed to help children meet the state content and performance standards in reading, language arts, and mathematics.
The night was well attended by the students and families of the district (approximately 220 attendees). This year local author, Kevin Coolidge, was the presenter. He talked about the importance of reading and writing and how they inspired him to become an author. He has written a series called “Totally Ninja Raccoons”, as well as many other titles.
There was also a Book Swap, which was a huge success for everyone. The students brought in approximately 3,000 books to swap and each child walked away with 5 books that evening. In addition, all students in the elementary school were able to choose books the following day.
To end the night, families enjoyed ice cream sundaes and drawings for many prizes to take home (a girl’s and boy’s bike, STEM kits, Canton apparel, and so much more).
