CANTON — Canton Elementary School choral director, Mrs. Karen Mariano, and the Canton Area School District are proud to be hosting PMEA District 8 Northern Grades 4, 5, & 6 Chorus Fest on Friday, April 14.
With the support of the Pennsylvania Music Educators’ Association (PMEA), Chorus Fest is an opportunity for students who excel in chorus to get together with students from other schools for a great day of singing, culminating in a concert at 7 PM in the Nelle Black Westgate Auditorium at Canton High School. This is the first time the event has taken place since prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
