Canton EMA developing Code Red sign-up event

CANTON BOROUGH — An in-person sign-up clinic for code red alerts is being developed for Canton residents who do not have access to computers.
EMA Coordinator Brett Neely spoke at the Canton Bough Council meeting on Monday and said that flyers are available to be distributed and that the next step will be to place a specific date and time on them.
The John A. Mosser Canton Borough Municipal Building will be the site where people can sign up for the Code Red alerts.
Neely proposed the idea of a sign-up clinic after a local resident said that the EMA’s phone number should be advertised in a way that senior citizens can see it.
On the proposed option of placing code red information into utility bills, Seeley said the Towanda Municipal Authority no longer places mailings in envelopes because they place their annual reports online now.
Neely said he would speak with Canton Borough Administrator Amy Seeley about establishing a specific date and time that the in-person sign-ups can occur.
In last month’s meeting, Neely said the current and easiest way to sign up for Code Red alerts is to call the Bradford County EMA at (570) 265-5022 or to go online at public.coderedweb.com.
