Canton Envirothon team returning to states

The Canton High School had a huge success at the Bradford County Envirothon at the Mount Pisgah State Park on Thursday.
A total of 14 teams from throughout the county took part in Thursday’s competition, with Canton sending three. One of those teams, named “Bigfoot Assassins #11” took first place overall. The team, consisting of Tyler Engel, Lucas Dever, Camille McRoberts, Samantha Morgan, and Noah Gibble with Mr. Tom Hojnowski advising will move on to the state competition on May 24.
The state Envirothon features teams from nearly every county in Pennsylvania, where participants will answer questions on four environmental topics. Teams each year also compete in a virtual oral presentation on that year’s special topic. This year’s state competition will be hosted at Camp Mount Luther in Mifflinburg.
Another Canton team was able to place 3rd in the competition, consisting of Hojnowski, Tyson Bedford, Charleigh Anderson, Alexis McRoberts, Kyle Kapichok, and William Colton.
This year’s event was sponsored by many local organizations, including the Bradford County Conservation District, the PA Trappers Association, Repsol Energy, and others.
