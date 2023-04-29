Canton Envirothon team returning to states

Canton’s Bigfoot Assassins #11 team consists of four competitors who are returning to the state contest from last year. They’re striving for Canton’s first, first-place finish statewide.

 Photo provided

The Canton High School had a huge success at the Bradford County Envirothon at the Mount Pisgah State Park on Thursday.

A total of 14 teams from throughout the county took part in Thursday’s competition, with Canton sending three. One of those teams, named “Bigfoot Assassins #11” took first place overall. The team, consisting of Tyler Engel, Lucas Dever, Camille McRoberts, Samantha Morgan, and Noah Gibble with Mr. Tom Hojnowski advising will move on to the state competition on May 24.