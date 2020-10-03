CANTON — Canton Area School District has announced that all sports and extra-curricular activities will be permitted to return to practice as of Saturday, Oct. 10 after they have been cancelled due to COVID-19 related quarantine.
In a post made on Canton’s Facebook page from Canton Area School District Superintendent Eric Briggs, Briggs reminded the community that the district moved to a fully remote learning program and stop all extra-curricular activities on Sept. 24 and stated that it had done so “based on our inability to fully staff all areas of our school system” and, in the case of the football team, due to an involved individual/s testing positive for COVID-19.
“First and foremost, I want the community to be aware that as we make these decisions, we are continually keeping the health and safety of our students and staff as a top priority. Our hope is that through this planning process, we will be able to successfully transition our students safely in the classroom and on the athletic field,” Briggs wrote.
While students will still return to school on Tuesday, Oct. 13, after teachers complete an in-school in-service day Oct. 12, extra-curricular activities will now be able to return to practice as of Oct. 10.
“As we resume extracurricular and athletic activities, please note that we may have many changes in our practices/events for our athletes so that they are able to participate in their sport or extracurricular activities to the maximum extent possible,” Briggs relayed.
Briggs encouraged the community to watch the athletic calendar on the district’s webpage or the district’s Facebook page for changes in athletic activities.
Guidelines will be made available next week regarding spectator participation in Canton sports and extracurricular activities, according the the Superintendent.
“As a reminder, please remember to follow all social distancing guidelines when on our school property. Please ensure that you continue to wear face coverings and maintain, to the maximum extent possible, 6 feet between you and any other visitors,” Briggs stated.
Canton’s food distribution program will continue through the district’s period of remote learning. Food pick-ups are scheduled as followed: all Canton students may pick up breakfast and lunches on Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. until noon or 5 until 6 p.m. There will be no distribution on Oct. 9. CAVE and Warrior Academy students may pick up meals on Oct. 13 from 5 until 6 p.m. and all virtual students may continue to pick up meals on Tuesday evenings.
