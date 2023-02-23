Raising a child is never not a challenge, and sometimes new struggles can come out of nowhere to affect someone’s life. That’s the situation that Megan and Jonathan VanNoy found themselves in more than 4 years ago, when they learned their son Christian had Type 1 diabetes.

Type 1 diabetes is often called juvenile diabetes due to its prevalence in children. Christian’s developed when he was just 11 months old. Type 1 diabetes means Christian’s body doesn’t produce insulin, a hormone that regulates the amount of glucose (sugar) in one’s bloodstream. Megan, Christian’s mom, recalled the harrowing night in 2018 when his insulin levels reached a critical low.

