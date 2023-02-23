Raising a child is never not a challenge, and sometimes new struggles can come out of nowhere to affect someone’s life. That’s the situation that Megan and Jonathan VanNoy found themselves in more than 4 years ago, when they learned their son Christian had Type 1 diabetes.
Type 1 diabetes is often called juvenile diabetes due to its prevalence in children. Christian’s developed when he was just 11 months old. Type 1 diabetes means Christian’s body doesn’t produce insulin, a hormone that regulates the amount of glucose (sugar) in one’s bloodstream. Megan, Christian’s mom, recalled the harrowing night in 2018 when his insulin levels reached a critical low.
“They said he had to go to Geisinger in Danville but the life flight was cancelled due to high winds,” she remembered, “They said we could take the two hour ambulance ride but the doctors didn’t believe he’d even survive that long.”
At Geisinger’s Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, they discovered his blood sugar levels were nearly nine times the normal range of a non-diabetic person. It was there they received the official diagnosis of Type 1 Diabetes. Megan noted that monitoring Christian’s glucose levels was quite difficult when he was a baby, as he was unable to communicate to his parents if he wasn’t feeling well.
Now, Christian is 5 and his whole life is different from other kids his age. During an interview, Megan was sure to check with the shy Christian several times to make sure he wasn’t feeling some of the tell tale symptoms of high glucose levels: feelings of lethargy, frequent urination, weakness and blurry vision among others.
“His levels can change very quickly and we need to always be able to respond quickly,” Megan explained.
Christian wears a glucose monitor on his arm full-time now, the device sending regular updates to Megan and Jonathan’s phones and alerts when his levels start to dip.
Now, the parents are pursuing another way to keep his levels in check, a Diabetic Alert Dog. Diabetic Alert Dogs are specially trained dogs that can smell and detect when a Type 1 Diabetes patient’s sugar levels become too high. Megan explained that the dog wouldn’t be a replacement for the monitoring equipment, but rather a welcome redundancy.
“Machines can fail, sensors can be off, and a quick response is incredibly important,” she explained.
Megan also pointed to some studies that showed Diabetic Alert Dogs could often detect a spike in glucose levels up to half an hour before a monitor sends an alert.
The problem, as so often is the case, is the cost.
“The most difficult part is explaining to people that the dog itself doesn’t cost a lot, but the organization we’re going through trains puppies for a full year before they’re sent to families and the training is what costs so much,” Megan said.
The couple is looking to raise close to $30,000 to pay for the Diabetic Alert Dog from Bowen Elite Service Dogs, a company that specializes in teaching dogs to detect diabetes as well as provide support for autism, PTSD, and epilepsy. They were able to share that Christian has a dog assigned to him, an Australian Shepherd/Black Labradoodle mix. Though Christian wasn’t able to pick the puppy, he was able to choose its name, going with the classic ‘Max’.
The VanNoys started up a GoFundMe and began organizing a fundraiser to help with the cost of Max back in December. Megan says it will all culminate in a two-day cornhole tournament March 24 and 25. The event will be a team competition with a $50 buy in per team, with 3 different divisions of players participating and a pot of cash and new cornhole boards to the winners. A basket raffle and 50/50 will also be available and Milan-based food truck The Bluebird will be on station selling their wares.
Megan hopes that the tournament will help push their fundraising efforts over the top of their $30,000 goal. She said the community coming together for Christian has been greatly appreciated.
“We live in such a small town but it’s incredible how people come together for a cause,” she said.
Those wishing to learn more about the VanNoys and their fundraising goal can find their campaign under ‘Christian’s T1Dog’ on Facebook. They also set up an email diabeticalertdog4christian@gmail.com where anyone can reach them.
